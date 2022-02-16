Notre Dame outlasts Boston College in overtime 99-95

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame in overtime and the Fighting Irish survived in a 99-95 win over Boston College on Wednesday night to rejoin idle Duke atop the Atlantic Coast Conference after their fifth straight victory. Hubb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dane Goodwin led the Irish with a season-high 23 points, 18 in the first half. Blake Wesley scored 18 points, Nate Laszewski 16, Paul Atkinson Jr. 13 and Cormac Ryan 12. DeMarr Langford led Boston College with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jaeden Zackery added 18, Makai Ashton-Langford 17 and James Karnik 11 for the Eagles.