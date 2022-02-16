Oh, no: A short track shutout for US at Beijing Olympics

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Oh no, it was a short track shutout for the Americans at the Beijing Olympics. A program that has struggled to recapture the buzz and success it had when Apolo Anton Ohno was the star attraction failed to win a medal for the first time since 1998. The blanking was complete when Kristen Santos suffered more bad fortune on the final night of short track. She was bumped by another skater and wound up only making the “B” final in the women’s 1,500 meters. Santos was the only American skater to even qualify for a medal final in Beijing.