Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams fans are cheering Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade in Los Angeles. Thousands of fans are lining Wednesday’s parade route that runs about a mile through the city and will culminate with a rally just outside LA Coliseum. The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game’s MVP. Three LA teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get parades because of the pandemic.