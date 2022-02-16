Red wine or white? At Olympic hotel, it comes in hazmat suit

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese people working in hazmat suits inside the Beijing Olympics’ closed-loop “bubble” don’t hesitate to be photographed. In fact, they seem to welcome it, showing pride in carrying out a national mission of controlling COVID-19. Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong has spent time around Beijing’s Shangri-La Hotel, one of the city’s top destinations for out-of-town guests. It’s also a hotel inside the Olympic bubble, accessible to Olympic officials and reporters. The industrial-like focus on safety and sanitation contrasts markedly with the opulence of the hotel with its massive chandeliers and displays of Chinese art.