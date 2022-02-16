Wallace grudgingly relives 2020 turmoil in new Netflix doc

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace revisits his role in the national racial reckoning in an upcoming Netflix documentary. The six-episode series chronicles his decision to use his platform as NASCAR’s only fulltime Black driver to push for social and racial change. The series forced Wallace to recount the incident at Talladega Superspeedway when a noose was found in his garage stall. The FBI determined Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime and then-President Donald Trump accused Wallace of orchestrating a hoax. Wallace wasn’t comfortable detailing that time but understood it’s part of his journey into an overnight NASCAR star.