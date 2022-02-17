Defending champ Sky re-sign Quigley, Vandersloot, Copper

CHICAGO (AP) — The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky have re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot and finals MVP Kahleah Copper. All three helped Chicago go on a championship run after finishing 16-16 during the regular season. The sixth-seeded Sky became the first team not seeded first or second to win the title, knocking out Dallas, Minnesota and Connecticut before beating Phoenix in the finals. Quigley and Vandersloot, who are married to each other, hold the top two spots on Chicago’s all-time scoring list. The couple wed in 2018. Copper made her first All-Star team last season. She averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds in the finals.