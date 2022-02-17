Masi exits as F1’s race director after Abu Dhabi controversy

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Michael Masi will be replaced as Formula One’s race director following the late controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December. Motorsport’s governing body reached its decision after conducting a detailed analysis of the wild ending at the season finale where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap. Masi is staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role. Ben Sulayem says “a new race management team will be put in place.” A further change means that teams will no longer be able to talk directly on air to the race director.