Moneyrock: Olympic curlers crunch data to get edge on ice

KELVIN CHAN and JIMMY GOLEN

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The sport of curling is steeped in centuries of tradition. At the Winter Olympics in Beijing curling is moving further into the digital age as some teams deploy the latest digital technology to crunch game stats and performance data to maximize their chances at a medal. Data-driven analytics are increasingly being used in major pro sports like baseball and football to identify undervalued players and better inform coaching decisions. Now the number-crunching is helping curling shed its image as a pastoral pastime played by amateurs with dad bods and day jobs.