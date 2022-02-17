Pederson’s staff with Jags includes OC Taylor, DC Caldwell

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced his full staff Thursday. It includes Press Taylor as offensive coordinator and Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator. Heath Farwell will be special teams coordinator. Mike McCoy will serve as quarterbacks coach. And Jim Bob Cooter will be passing game coordinator. It’s a staff filled with NFL experience. It’s a much different approach than former coach Urban Meyer tried last year. Meyer hired three key guys with no previous NFL experience. Pederson retained six assistants from Meyer’s staff.