Pickett, Tattersall power UC Riverside past CSU Bakersfield

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Pickett had a season-high 21 points and Wil Tattersall scored 20 as UC Riverside defeated Cal State Bakersfield 79-69. Pickett made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and Tattersall had six rebounds for the Highlanders (13-9, 7-5 Big West Conference). Callum McRae pitched in with 16 points and seven assists. Justin McCall scored a season-high 25 points and had nine rebounds to pace the Roadrunners (6-14, 1-10), who have now lost eight straight.