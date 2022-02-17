Shiffrin’s Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in the Alpine combined and once again was unable to finish a race at the Beijing Olympics. She will leave the 2022 Games without an individual medal after participating in all five women’s events. The 26-year-old American did not even manage to complete three of her five races. Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the downhill portion of the two-run combined on Thursday morning but was fell early in the slalom leg in the afternoon and didn’t make it to the bottom of the course. She sat for a few seconds then rose and shook her head.