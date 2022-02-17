Success for Vikings’ O’Connell starts with player connection

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kevin O’Connell has finally taken over as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. His strategy for success starts with making players feel connected to each other and to their coaches. O’Connell’s vision for running a team was honed with and borrowed from the NFL champion Los Angeles Rams. He served as offensive coordinator there for the last two years. O’Connell was introduced at Vikings headquarters the day after taking part in the Super Bowl parade with the Rams. The 36-year-old has hired experienced assistants including former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine.