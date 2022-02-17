Transgender swimmers bring spotlight to Ivy championship

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — There isn’t much to indicate anything other than a typical college swim meet is taking place this week at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool. But there is evidence of the discussion surrounding the sport during the past year. Transgender athletes Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig have been in this environment as they’ve sought to compete at the sport’s highest level. Their personal journeys and participation in the Ivy League championships have also brought the latest spotlight to the ongoing conversation about the rules governing the participation of transgender athletes in college athletics.