Andretti files paperwork to start Formula One team in 2024

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti has filed an application with the FIA to field a Formula One team starting in 2024. The filing was revealed on Twitter by Andretti’s father, Mario, who posted Friday that “Andretti Global has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination.” Andretti Autosport confirmed the authenticity of Mario Andretti’s post. Michael Andretti tried last year to purchase the existing Alfa Romeo team and bring American driver Colton Herta to F1. But the deal fell apart in October.