Balearic Islands suspends games to protest referee violence

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Balearic Islands have canceled lower-division soccer games this weekend to protest against violence toward referees. The regional soccer federation for the Mediterranean archipelago says it is suspending all games this weekend for the soccer competitions under its control, which includes third- and fourth-division matches and futsal. The decision comes after referees for the islands called for a strike for third- and fourth-division matches. Referees say that violence directed toward them during games has increased. Last weekend a referee suffered a punctured eardrum after being hit during a game.