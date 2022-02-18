Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet win Olympic gold medals in biathlon

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe dominated from the start and held his composure through four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal in the biathlon mass start race. Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden took silver and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway got bronze. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France won the women’s race. Norwegian teammates Tiril Eckhoff and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland missed two targets each at the end. Eckhoff won silver and Roeiseland took bronze for her fifth medal of the Beijing Games.