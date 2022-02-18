Britain’s relay team loses Olympic silver over Ujah doping

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s 4×100-meter relay team has been stripped of its silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Ujah’s sample taken in Japan in August contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators and help with building muscle. Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation but his claim to have unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement was not accepted.