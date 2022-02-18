Canada honors Burke on another great day on Olympic halfpipe

By PAT GRAHAM and EDDIE PELLS

AP Sports Writers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Cassie Sharpe shared the podium with her Canadian teammate Rachael Karker. These halfpipe skiers know they’re never alone up there. Another member of their Canadian family, the late Sarah Burke, is the reason they got this chance. That this sport is even in the Olympics, that Eileen Gu even had a chance to win a second gold, is due in large part to the work of Burke. She died in a training accident in 2012. Her memory is never far from the freestyle skiing community, especially the community in Canada, which now owns gold, silver and bronze medals in the event that Burke helped bring to the Olympics.