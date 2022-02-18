Dolphins bringing back 3 former players as part of staff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of three former players as part of new coach Mike McDaniel’s first coaching staff with the team. Among the hires, many of which had already been revealed but were finalized Friday: Wes Welker as wide receivers coach, Sam Madison as a cornerbacks and pass game specialist coach, and Patrick Surtain as a defensive assistant. Madison and Surtain were teammates in the Miami secondary, combining for 60 interceptions as members of the Dolphins. Welker spent three seasons with the Dolphins and remains the team’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards.