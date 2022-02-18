Elche fights back for 2-1 win over Rayo in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche has scored two late goals to fight back for a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at home in the Spanish league. The loss kept Rayo winless in six games as it tumbled down the standings following a fantastic first three months of the season. Fran García put Rayo ahead in the 52nd minute. Guido Carrillo headed in Elche’s 76th-minute equalizer when he rushed in to finish off an attempt by Pere Milla that hit the crossbar. Milla set up Ezequiel Ponce for the 84th-minute winner. Elche climbed into 13th place after only one loss in its last six games. Rayo remained in 11th.