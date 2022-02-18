Hamilton energized by time away to race for 8th F1 title

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Lewis Hamilton took nearly two months to emotionally recover from the controversial Formula One finale that cost him a record an eighth championship. The Mercedes driver insists he never considered quitting F1 in protest. Once he accepted the results Hamilton put the debacle behind him and began preparation for the upcoming season. He spoke Friday at the launch of Mercedes’ car. At season finale in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title following a controversial ruling. Hamilton says “Whilst moments like this might define careers, I refuse to let this define mine.” He adds, “I don’t hold any grudges with anybody.”