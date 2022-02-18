Leafs, Raptors owner to discontinue fan proof of vaccination

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said Friday it will discontinue the proof of vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues, beginning March 1. MLSE owns the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. The move follows an announcement from the Ontario government this week that it planned to slightly accelerate plans to ease attendance limits at indoor sports events. Masking requirements will remain in effect across the province and in MLSE’s venues as well.