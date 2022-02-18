Marchment’s first hat trick powers Panthers past Wild 6-2

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mason Marchment scored three goals for his first career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Anthony Duclair and Aaron Ekblad each had a goal and an assist. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for his fifth straight win. Florida has won back-to-back games after a 15-day break and is 16-3-1 since Dec. 29. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, which had won six straight at home. The Wild lost in regulation at the Xcel Energy Center for the first time in 15 games dating to Nov. 18. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.