Nigerian sprinter Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping

LONDON (AP) — Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has received a 10-year ban for being part of what’s been described as an “organized doping regimen” ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The former world championships silver medalist was initially suspended in July just before she was due to run in the semifinals of the 100 meters at the Olympics. Okagbare tested positive for blood booster EPO in Nigeria in June, in addition to another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July. A ban of five years was imposed by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and the suspension was doubled for her refusal to cooperate with the investigation.