No plan for having men’s and women’s Final Four in same city

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Division I college basketball committees say there won’t be a combined men’s and women’s Final Four in the near future. The unanimous decision announced Friday was made during a joint meeting of the committees that concluded several months of exploring the concept of one city hosting a joint Final Four. The bidding process for the 2027-2031 Final Fours will begin later this year with the potential to look at holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours on different weekend. The women’s Final Four this year will be in Minneapolis and the men’s event will be in New Orleans.