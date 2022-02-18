Olympic Alpine skiing team event postponed because of wind

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been postponed because of too-strong wind. A decision was not immediately given about when or if the mixed team parallel event will be rescheduled. It was supposed to start Saturday morning and had been delayed twice before it was scrapped for the day. The blue and red gate flags were whipping along the race course known as Ice River at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing zone. A meeting was being held to discuss the potential rescheduling of the event. The Olympics end Sunday.