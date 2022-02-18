Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA opener

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Hight, a three-time season champion, had a 3.882-second run at 330.89 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. If it holds up Saturday, it would give Hight his 72nd No. 1 qualifier. Justin Ashley led in Top Fuel and Erica Enders in Pro Stock. Ashley had a 3.676 at 331.45. Four-time series champion Enders ran a 6.521 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro.