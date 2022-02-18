Russia beats Sweden to set up final vs. Finland at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Arseni Gritsyuk scored the shootout winner to put the Russians into the men’s hockey final by beating Sweden 2-1. The team known as Russian Olympic Committee will face Finland on Sunday looking for back-to-back gold medals. Goaltender Ivan Fedotov stopped six of the eight shots he faced in the shootout after making 34 saves in regulation and overtime. Nikita Gusev and Yegor Yakolev also scored in the shootout for the Russians. Anton Slepyshev scored their only goal in regulation.