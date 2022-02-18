Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Reigning world champion Kai Verbij backed off on the final crossover straight in speedskating’s 1,000 meters, a split-second bit of sportsmanship that cost the Dutch star any chance at a medal. Verbij knew he didn’t have quite enough speed to get in front of Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil. Rather than a risk a collision, Verbij popped up and slowed so he stayed clear of Dubreuil. The Canadian zipped away to capture the silver medal. With his medal chances gone, Verbij coasted around to the finish line. He wound up more than 3 1/2 seconds behind the best-to-last finisher, Austin Kleba of the United States.