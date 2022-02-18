Stanford tops Oregon St, claims Pac-12 regular-season title

Skip to Content
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with an 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63. The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games. Hannah Jump and Haley Jones added 13 points apiece for Stanford. Oregon State (12-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost for the fifth time in six games. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points, and Taya Corosdale added 11.

