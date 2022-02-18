Wolff optimistic about F1’s steps to improve race management

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is “optimistic” that new steps put in place to improve Formula One race management will prove successful, though he remains unhappy about how Lewis Hamilton lost the title last season. Wolff was speaking at the launch of the Mercedes W13 car a day after Michael Masi was replaced as F1’s race director following the late controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. Motorsport’s governing body FIA reached its decision and made other structural changes after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Hamilton following a controversial race restart. Wolff says “I believe that the right steps have been taken and I’m optimistic about the changes.”