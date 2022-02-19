Argentina’s Schwartzman, Spain’s Alcaraz make Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the final of the Rio Open clay-court tournament Sunday. The third-seeded Schwartzman beat countryman Francisco Cerundolo late Saturday. Eighteen-old and seventh-seeded Alcaraz eliminated Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the first hour of Sunday. Schwartzman, ranked No. 14, beat Cerundolo 7-6 (4), 6-3. He lifted the title in Rio de Janeiro in 2018. Alcaraz, No. 29 and playing for the second title in his professional career, beat Fognini 6-2, 7-5.