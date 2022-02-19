Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:03 AM

Burton keeps Ford strong at final practice for Daytona 500

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Burton was fastest in the final practice for NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500. Burton led a charge of Ford drivers who swept the top eight spots in Saturday’s practice. Only 20 drivers decided to take NASCAR’s new car on the track. Burton posted a top lap of 188.355 mph. Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Ford had the fastest 10-lap average at 186.940. Ford drivers swept the first four spots in Thursday night’s first qualifying race, then swept the top three in the second race.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content