Couisnard’s 33 points propel South Carolina past LSU 77-75

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting and South Carolina rallied to beat LSU 77-75 for its third-straight win. Keyshawn Bryant made two foul shots with 1:51 left to give South Carolina a 74-73 lead and it led the rest of the way. Erik Stevenson’s layup with 1:38 off an LSU turnover padded the lead before Eric Gaines sank two foul shots to get LSU back within a point with 34 seconds to go. Darius Days missed a 3-pointer from the right baseline for the potential go-ahead basket. Reserve Tari Eason scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for LSU.