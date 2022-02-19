Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Niklas Edin of Sweden claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated skip in curling history. Edin led Sweden to the gold medal by beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men’s final in Olympic history. Edin took advantage of the last-rock advantage in the first tiebreaker end and put his penultimate stone into the center of the target area. The Swedes had clinched it when British skip Bruce Mouat failed to knock it out on a ricochet.