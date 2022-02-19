Georgia assistant men’s hoops coach suspended after incident

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean is facing another challenge in his difficult season after assistant coach Wade Mason was suspended following an incident earlier in the week. The Georgia athletic association said an incident “is under review” following reports Mason was involved in an altercation with director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday night’s 84-65 loss at LSU. Mason, in his first season on Crean’s staff, was not with the team for Saturday’s 85-68 loss to Ole Miss. Georgia has released no details of Mason’s suspension. The Bulldogs are 6-21 overall and 1-13 in the Southeastern Conference.