CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Honor Huff scored 22 points as VMI narrowly defeated Chattanooga 80-75. Trey Bonham added 20 points and six assists for VMI (16-12, 9-7 Southern Conference). Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points Malachi Smith had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (22-7, 12-4). David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points. Darius Banks had five assists.