Knicks’ Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket on his last attempt after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn’t on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, won the event after finishing second as a rookie. Houston rookie Jalen Green and Orlando guard Cole Anthony failed to advance. Anthony couldn’t make his second dunk and appeared to hurt his thumb banging it against the rim.