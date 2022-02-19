Moore leads No. 10 Villanova to 74-66 win over Georgetown

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 74-66 victory over Georgetown on Saturday. Brandon Slater added 11 points and Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each had 10 for Villanova (21-6, 14-3 Big East), which has won five in a row.Donald Carey scored 24 and Dante Harris added 16 for Georgetown (6-20, 0-15), which remained winless in the Big East while losing its 16th game in a row.