No. 12 Lady Vols lose leading scorer Horston to elbow injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 12 Tennessee will be without leading scorer Jordan Horston for a few weeks with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow. Coach Kellie Harper updated Horston’s status Saturday. The Lady Vols visit top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday. Harper said she doesn’t know how many weeks Horston will miss because the elbow has to heal. The Lady Vols have two games remaining in the regular season after their road trip to South Carolina. The SEC Tournament starts March 2 in Nashville. The junior also is the Lady Vols’ leading rebounder. This is just the latest injury Tennessee has dealt with this season.