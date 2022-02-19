No. 21 Murray St gets past UT Martin for 16th win in row

By JAROD HAMILTON

Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams made a three-point play with 10 seconds left and No. 21 Murray State got past UT Martin 62-60 for its 16th straight win. Down 59-54 with under three minutes left, the Racers rallied. Williams capped the comeback with a layup and foul shot to overcome a 60-59 deficit. Tevin Brown hit five 3s and scored 18 points for Murray State, which is 26-2 overall and 15-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. KJ Simon scored 24 points for the Skyhawks, who are 8-20 and have lost five straight.