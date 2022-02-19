No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 23 Arkansas used a late 11-1 run to put away No. 16 Tennessee 58-48. It was Arkansas’ 11th win in 12 games. Jaylin Williams had 13 points and 16 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double for Arkansas and JD Notae added 13 points. Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 12 points. The Volunteers shot just 27% from the floor and committed 15 turnovers, leading to 13 Arkansas points. Tennessee would pull within six points with 58 seconds left, but Arkansas shot 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.