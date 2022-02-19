QBs Hickbottom, Witt, WR McClain stand out in Legacy Bowl

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tennessee State’s Geremy Hickbottom accounted for 97 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage to help Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson 22-6 in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl. Bowie State running back Calil Wilkins turned a short pass from Chowan’s Bryce Witt into a 12-yard score. Norfolk State QB Juwan Carter added short TD run and Southern receiver Marquis McClain caught seven passes for 84 yards for Team Gaither. Prairie View A&M QB Juwan Pass had a short TD run for Team Robinson. The teams were named for prominent former head coaches Eddie Robinson of Grambling and Jake Gaither of Florida A&M.