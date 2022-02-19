Samaranch voted back on IOC executive board at Beijing Games

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee member who oversaw preparations for the Beijing Games has been voted back onto the body’s executive board. Juan Antonio Samaranch was the only candidate for the sole vice president slot that was open. His father was IOC president from 1980-01. The move puts Samaranch in position for an expected run at the IOC presidency. Current IOC rules require Thomas Bach to stand aside in 2025 after 12 years as president. Samaranch received 72 votes in favor while four voted against. Nine abstained.