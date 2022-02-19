Sui, Han earn Olympic gold at last in pairs figure skating

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Sui Wenjing and Han Cong captured the Olympic gold medal that eluded them by a razor-thin margin four years ago. They edged Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov by less than a point to win the pairs figure skating competition at the Beijing Games. Sui and Han scored a world-record 239.88 points to take the top step of the podium by 63 hundredths of a point. They lost out on gold in Pyeongchang by 43 hundredths of a point. Tarazova and Morozov scored 239.25 points for silver while Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov scored 237.71 to earn bronze.