Timberlake carries Towson over College of Charleston 80-77

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points, Antonio Rizzuto converted a late three-point play, and Towson beat College of Charleston 80-77. Rizzuto’s jumper and free throw gave Towson a 78-75 lead with 59.6 seconds to play. Dimitrius Underwood made two free throws to get Charleston within one. Timberlake then made 2 of 4 free throws to seal it. Charles Thompson had 17 points for Towson (21-7, 12-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth straight game. Underwood scored a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (14-12, 6-8).