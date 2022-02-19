Top-seeded Norrie, 2nd-seeded Opelka reach Delray final

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open. Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match. The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament’s 2020 champion. It’ll also be the first time in the tournament’s 30-year history that the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed advanced to the final. The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there’s never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.