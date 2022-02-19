Watford beats Aston Villa 1-0 to boost hopes of EPL survival

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Emmanuel Dennis has ended Watford’s scoring drought and helped boost the club’s hopes of Premier League survival with a late header in a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa. Ismaila Sarr chipped a cross to the center of the area where Dennis headed the ball into the net in the 78th minute at Villa Park. Watford gets its first win under manager Roy Hodgson. The promoted club had gone four league games without scoring. The victory moves Watford to the top of the relegation zone though still four points behind 17th-place Newcastle. Steven Gerrard’s midtable Villa team has just one win in its last seven league games.