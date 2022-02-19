What City could have got: Kane grabs late Tottenham winner

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored his second goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to stun Manchester City and clinch a 3-2 win for Tottenham in the Premier League. The header came minutes after Riyad Mahrez’s penalty looked to have clinched a point for City. There had already been a perfectly weighted pass from Kane that released Son Heung-min to set up Dejan Kulusevski for the opener after four minutes. Then the England captain restored Tottenham’s lead in the 59th after İlkay Gündoğan’s equalizer. City’s lead at the top of the Premier League is down to six points and Liverpool has a game in hand. Tottenham ended a three-match winning streak to go within four points of the Champions League places.