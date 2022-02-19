Williams leads No. 11 Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas 61-55

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 17 points and No. 11 Texas Tech held off a late charge by No. 20 Texas to win 61-55 and earn a sweep of the regular-season series. Clarence Nadolny added 14 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech led by 10 with just over 3 minutes to play before the Longhorns got within 56-55 with a 9-0 run. But Andrew Jones’ long 3-pointer with 1:10 to play was the last Texas field goal. Texas Tech put the game away from the free throw line. Texas Tech has won nine of the last 11 against the Longhorns in the heated rivalry.